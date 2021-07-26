Attempt to convert cottage near Danderhall fails after Scottish Ministers ruled preserving history more important than convenience

Architects for the householder wanted Listed Building Consent to install the large dormer to create more space at the side of the home.

The owner of the old smithy cottage, north of Danderhall, appealed to Scottish Ministers after Midlothian Council refused to give the go-ahead to a dormer extension on a lean-to.

His agents argued the 19th century cottage provided ‘sub standard’ bedroom space with the noise of ambulances on the A7 clearly heard.

Architects for the householder wanted Listed Building Consent to install the large dormer to create more space at the side of the home.

However the Scottish Government Reporter dismissed their claims that the changes would add richness to the property, which has seen extensions added over the years.

Instead he ruled that preserving the view of the original property was more important.

He said: “Although its internal layout may not be the most convenient for its current occupants, I have seen no indication to suggest that, if I were to refuse to grant listed building consent, the host building would cease to be habitable.”

On behalf of the home owner, architect Crighton Wood argued that the changes to the property at Smithy Green Cottages, Old Dalkeith Road would enhance it.