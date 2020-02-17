Band set for Bloodstock

Penicuik metal band Dog Tired are gearing for an appearance this summer at Bloodstock - one of the biggest metal music festivals in the world.

The four-piece , who released their fourth album ‘The Electric Abyss’ last year, will perform in front of thousands of fans on the Sophie Lancaster Stage at the Derbyshire festival in August. They will take their place alongside bands such as Judas Priest, Devin Townsend and Behemoth.

Guitarist Luke James told the Advertiser: “This is incredible news for us and all who have supported Dog Tired over the years. It’s a magnificent feeling. Bloodstock to us is the biggest festival in the UK, if not the world. And it’s the 20th anniversary of the festival so it’s a dream come true. It’s our biggest achievement so far.

“We hope to get more chances to play in front of more people, but right now we are just happy to be on the bill at the Mecca of metal and we are going to blitz it with our most metal set so far.

“And to get on the Sophie Lancaster stage is huge for us. It’s the second stage, named after a metal girl murdered for how she looked.”

The band have been rocking for 16 years and are still gaining new fans, thanks to their last album.

Luke added: “We have got a tour at the end of February in Ireland and gigs through March and April then June July and August so we are very busy.

“It’s from the last album, as is the Bloodstock appearance. The reception was brilliant and it’s still increasing. And it’s just grown again with the Bloodstock announcement.”