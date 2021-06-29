Barrat Homes dusts off Loanhead construction site complaints

Dust pictured on a car at the Loanhead site.

Residents on Mayburn Avenue, facing the Barratt Homes Mayburn Walk housing development, have been angered by the dust pollution and noise emanating from the site.

Local resident John Ferrie said: “The dust pollution (pictured) coming from the site is totally unacceptable and, despite having been reported to Environmental Health at least twice, no damping measures have been put in place to mitigate the dust clouds. Our windows and frames are constantly contaminated with dust and the sealant around the frames is permanently stained.

"Barratt Homes have shown a total disregard for the existing owners of property on Mayburn Avenue and despite stating that they are a five star builder have proven that they have no appetite for limiting the damage to the owners bordering their site.”

Alison Condie, regional managing director of Barratt Homes East Scotland, said: “We always strive to ensure that any work carried out is of as little inconvenience to local residents as possible. In this instance, to help suppress the dust produced as a result of the ongoing construction works at Mayburn Walk, we’ve increased the road brush visit to twice daily, in the morning and afternoon, to ensure ongoing efficient cleaning of the site.