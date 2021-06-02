BEAR Scotland to hold Covid secure drive-thru recruitment drop-in at Bonnyrigg depot

BEAR Scotland

The drive-thru drop-ins are at BEAR Depot, 4A Butlerfield Industrial Estate, Bonnyrigg, 4-8pm on Wednesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 10.

Alasdair Allen, BEAR Scotland’s senior operations manager for the South East Unit, said: “With Covid restrictions easing, we wanted to find a way to give those who might be interested the chance to hear more about our job opportunities firsthand. Given our day job is roads, the drive-thru option seemed apt!

"The central location of our Bonnyrigg depot lent itself to the task. Members of our current Highway Maintenance teams will be on hand to answer any questions.”

He added: “Our contract with Transport Scotland is guaranteed to run for at least eight years, so a job with BEAR means long-term job security. There’s great satisfaction to be had providing an essential public service as part of our strong, resilient team – this is your chance to help ‘keep Scotland moving’.

“Roadworker jobs provide good opportunities for overtime, a varied workload and the opportunity work in some of Scotland’s most beautiful landscapes.