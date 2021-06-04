Big stars singing on the Bonnyrigg terraces

Little Voices Big Stars at Bonnyrigg Rose's New Dundas Park.

The group of talented youngsters had to wait 14 months to get together due to the Covid pandemic, but with restrictions now lifting, Bonnyrigg Rose kindly let them use their home to practice outdoors and socially distant.

Vicki Beveridge, one of the Little Voices Big Stars coaches, was delighted that the singing could resume.

She said: “Bonnyrigg Rose came to the rescue and offered the use of their stadium and let us get back to doing what we love best.

Little Voices Big Stars at Bonnyrigg Rose's New Dundas Park.

"It was such an amazing thing to do, showing great community spirit.”

Little Voices Big Stars came together to practice at Bonnyrigg Rose's New Dundas Park.