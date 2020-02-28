Bilston Community Garden donation is blooming marvellous

One of the UK’s largest housebuilders, Barratt Developments, has helped the Midlothian town of Bilston bloom by making a cash donation of £500 to the local community garden.

The Bilston Community Garden will be using its £500 boost from Barratt Homes East and David Wilson Homes – which is currently building its Pentland View development in the town – to purchase tools and equipment, several fruit bushes and trees, as well as a water collection system.

The Bilston Community Garden aims to create a space for people to enjoy, learn about growing produce or to appreciate the textures and smells for those with sensory needs. In-line with the Woodland Trust’s advice, the Community Garden is hoping to attract wildlife and boost biodiversity by planting bushes and trees.

Anne Ross, sales director, Barratt East Scotland said: “The creation of a community garden is a great initiative, and we hope that our contribution will help provide local residents with an attractive garden space where they can get involved in several projects which will benefit both the environment and the community as a whole.”

Ian Tucker, a local volunteer and member of the Roslin and Bilston Community Council said: “We are very grateful for the support that we have received from Barratt Developments and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation.

“This is the only free activity open to everyone within the community and, we are doing what we can to help tackle food poverty and isolation, as well as promoting health and wellbeing

“Moving into spring we are going to install a tool shed and water collection system, the donation from Barratt Development will help us buy the needed tools and equipment. This year is going to be very exciting and Barratt Developments’ help will allow us to expand activity within the Community Garden.”