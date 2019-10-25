Bilston Community Garden receives blooming marvellous donation from Taylor Wimpey

Signalling its return to Bilston, and as part of its ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, Taylor Wimpey recently donated £500 to the Bilston Community Garden.

The donation has helped the Community Garden volunteers make substantial improvements to the corner allotment of ground that it has within the village, which so far has included the provision of new fencing and the installation of some raised beds.

Some of the funding has also been allocated to provide a new shed, as well as more raised beds to improve the experience for those who want to access the garden and all that it offers.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation to the Bilston Community Garden marks a key milestone for the company following its return to Bilston and the launch of its new homes for sale at its local development at Pentland View, off Seafield Road.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Ian Tucker, a local volunteer who is leading the project on behalf of Roslin and Bilston Community Council, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation.

“This is the only free activity that is open to all in Bilston, and it is doing what it can to help tackle food poverty and isolation as well as promoting health and wellbeing.

“Our garden is becoming more established, and while this wasn’t a great year for growing, we have managed to provide a range of soft fruits and some vegetables for the local community to simply pick and enjoy.

“As we are moving towards the winter, we still have lots of work to do in the garden to get it ready for next spring, when we hope it will be even more productive, and Taylor Wimpey’s donation will help us to do that.”

Taylor Wimpey is delighted to offer its support. Karen Armstrong, Sales and marketing director added: “We are absolutely delighted to be back building and delivering new homes in Bilston, and we are equally proud to be able to support the Bilston Community Garden with a fundraising boost, which has allowed their plans to grow and develop over the last few months.

“We do more than just build high-quality homes. Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in local communities.”