Bilston public consultation to be held on plans for new homes

Taylor Wimpey and Hallam Land Management are hosting a public consultation event on September 12 at Bilston Miners Welfare and Social Club from 2pm-8pm to discuss their plans for 250 new homes at Seafield Road.

Pauline Mills, land & planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “Our Public Consultation event is a very important part of our community engagement strategy for a new development, which allows us to discuss our development proposals for the area with key stakeholders and members of the community.

“We are fully committed to a detailed programme of engagement with local communities throughout the lifetime of our developments, and our public consultation event on September 12 will give us the opportunity to understand and consider the views from as many stakeholders as possible as we develop our proposal.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage the local community to pop along to our event in order to share their views so that we may consider these as we develop our emerging development proposal.”