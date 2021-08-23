Black Diamond FM presenter leaves show

Colin and Ruth Sinclair, with Harvey Stalker and Ruth Aird.

Harvey and his wife Helen have been involved since the founding of the station in 2007. Harvey led a group of volunteers to produce the weekly magazine programme which allows “folk to talk to folk” about their lives and the difference that the Christian faith has made.

Over the years Harvey has conducted interviews with many people from the local area as well as others further afield.

Harvey’s final interview was with the former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland the Very Rev Colin Sinclair.

Harvey has helped to bring the programme to a wider audience through being shortlisted for several national awards.

Heart of the Matter continues to broadcast weekly on Black Diamond FM as well as Crystal FM and several other platforms. It is available on the catch-up