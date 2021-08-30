Blooming great to have Pathhead Flower Show back after Covid postponement

Pathhead Flower Show 2021. Photo by Bob Miller.

As the only show taking place in the area, competitors arrived from as far as Greenlaw, Selkirk and Currie to add to the local entries.

A glorious, sunny afternoon encouraged a good attendance to view the efforts of all concerned.

From cakes to cacti, sweet peas to Selkirk bannocks, drawings to dahlias, the array and variety of entries provided a colourful sight.

The vegetables and fruit were judged by Jim Mercer from Fountainhall and Bert Lofthouse from Stow, with the flowers being judged by Dougie Neil from Tranent.

Linda Riddell from Earlston and Wilma Craig from Kelso were tasked with the difficult task of deciding winners in a wide, diverse array of entries ranging from ‘men only’ Victoria sponges to greeting cards, flower arrangements to jars of jam and everything in between.

Overall winner of the best exhibit in the whole show went to Linda Miller from Pathhead for her patchwork quilt.

In welcoming everyone to the show, president Jim Williams made special mention of Alex Swanston from Ormiston, a staunch supporter of Pathhead show for many years.

Winning two first prizes - long leeks and rhubarb – Alex showed that age and experience goes a long way as a round of applause acknowledged his 100th birthday last January.

Jim thanked everyone who had taken time to stage their work, acknowledged all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and especially all who attended and made it a very successful day.

He then invited Wallace McFarlane to address those present and formally open the show. Liz McFarlane then handed over the trophies to the prize-winners before being presented with a bouquet.

Trophy Winners: Pathhead Premier Award, pot plant & vase of flowers: Andy Banks; Dr Alexander Laurie Quaich: 2 geraniums: William Punton; Callander Cup, best garden: Billy McCormack; Rosemains Rose Bowl; Roderick Murchison Trophy, most point confined classes: Fiona Meikle (Flowers & veg); Cranstoun Trophy, best Chrysanthemum: Gordon Mitchell.

Society’s Trophy, best Dahlia (open): David Rodgerson

Craik Trophy, best cut flower (confined): Liz Barr

Society’s Trophy, best vegetable (confined): Peter Banks

Scott Trophy, best decorative exhibit: Aileen Banks

Society’s Rose Bowl, most points in cookery: Laura Walker

George Moir Rose bowl, best handicrafts exhibit: Linda Miller

Society’s Trophy, most points in handicrafts: Neil Dumbleton/Aileen Banks

Society’s Trophy, best cookery exhibit: Lizzie Debechi

Corsar Trophy, most points, 2-person family: Aileen and Peter Banks

Wahlberg Trophy, best exhibit in show: Linda Miller

Davidson Trophy, best pot plant: William Punton

Dr Ireland Trophy, best bowl of roses: Andy Banks

Chesterhill Cup: Neil and Helen Dumbleton

Callander Silver Teapot, best senior citizen entry: Jan Williams

Dalrymple Special Prize: Edith Wightman

Royal Bank Cup: Domnique Schroder

Katie Trophy: 3 x 3 onions: Jim Williams

Fuchsia Trophy: 3 fuchsia in pots: William Punton

Jim Park Trophy, spray chrysanthemums: Gordon Mitchell

Eric Caulton Cacti Trophy, 2 pots cacti/succulents: Stan Da Prato

Garden News Top Vase: vase of mixed flowering stems: Andy Banks

Scottish Grass Machinery Trophy, best lawn: Billy McCormack

Confined Classes

Cut flowers

1 vase annuals: Fiona Meikle, Liz, Barr

1 vase hardy herbaceous: Liz Barr, Fiona Meikle, Brenda Ritchie

1 vase mixed flowers: Aileen Banks, Fiona Meikle

1 vase sweet peas: Jim Williams

1 vase flowering shrub: Aileen Banks, Fiona Meikle, Brenda Ritchie

Vegetables

6 pods peas: Peter Banks, Al Rae, Douglas White

3 onions from setts: Peter Banks

2 globe beet: Fiona Meikle, Brenda Ritchie

3 stalks rhubarb: Peter Banks

4 potatoes: Liz Barr, Peter Banks, D Richardson

5 tomatoes: Fiona Meikle, D Richardson, Julie Wightman

2 courgettes: Fiona Meikle, Douglas White, Brenda Ritchie

3 herbs: Julie Wightman, Aileen Banks, Brenda Ritchie

1 collection of vegetables: Peter Banks

Open Classes

Pot Plants

1 foliage plant: Andy Banks, Stan Da Prato, Fiona Meikle

1 begonia: Andy Banks, William Punton

2 fuchsias: William Punton, Andy Banks

2 geraniums: William Punton

1 hanging plant: Andy Banks, William Punton

2 pots cacti: Stan Da Prato, Andy Banks

1 fuchsia: William Punton

1 fern: Stan Da Prato, Andy Banks

1 geranium: William Punton, Andy Banks, Doug Smith

3 fuchsias: William Punton

1 patio container/pot: Stan Da Prato, Jim Williams

Flowers

1 vase hardy herbaceous: Andy Banks, Jim Williams, Neil Dumbleton

1 vase annuals: Andy Banks, Jim Williams

1 vase gladioli 2 spikes: John R Smith

1 vase gladiolus 1 spike: John R Smith, Jim Williams

1 vase chrysanthemums, large: Gordon Mitchell

1 vase spray chrysanthemums: Gordon Mitchell

1 vase chrysanthemums medium: Gordon Mitchell

2 vases spray chrysanthemums: Gordon Mitchell

1 vase cactus dahlias medium: D Rodgerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 vase cactus dahlias small: Gordon Mitchell, D Rodgerson

1 vase decorative dahlias, medium: D Rodgerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 vase decorative dahlias, small: D Rodgerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 vase pompom dahlias: D Rodgerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 large dahlia: D Rodgerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 vase sweet peas: 12 spikes: Paddy Scott

4 rose blooms: Paddy Scott, Ian Archibald

1 rose bloom: Ian Archibald

Bowl of roses: Andy Banks

6 French marigolds: Jim Williams, Ian Archibald

1 pot plant & vase of flowers: Andy Banks

Vegetables

3 dessert apples: G Harrison, Peter Banks

3 cooking apples: Laura Walker

6 pods peas: Jim Williams, G Smith, G Harrison

6 pods broad beans: Jim Williams, Ian Archibald

6 pods French beans: Ian Archibald, Peter Banks, Jim Williams

6 runner beans: D Richardson, Liz Barr, John R Smith

Collection of 9 onions: Jim Williams

3 Kelsae onions : Cush Miller, James Raeburn, G Harrison

3 onions from plants: John R Smith

3 onions from setts: Ian Archibald, John R Smith, Jim Williams

5 shallots, pear shaped: Ian Archibald, Cush Miller, G Harrison

5 shallots, not pear, red or yellow: Ian Archibald, Laura Walker

1 cauliflower: Jim Williams

1 cabbage: G Harrison, Jim Williams

4 potatoes white: Jim Williams, Laura Walker

4 potatoes coloured: Jim Williams, Ian Archibald, Alex Swanston

6 tomatoes: Cush Miller, Ian Archibald, Alex Swanston

truss of tomatoes: Ian Archibald, G Smith, George Armstrong

3 turnips: Ian Archibald, Jim Williams

3 globe beet: Ian Archibald, Jim Williams

3 carrots stump: Jim Williams, Ian Archibald, Bill Sowman

2 carrots long: Jim Williams, Laura Walker

2 beet long: Laura Walker

2 parsnips: Jim Williams

2 leeks long: Alex Swanston, Doug Smith, G Harrison

2 celery: G Harrison, John R Smith

1 pot leeks: Doug Smith

1 pot parsley: Jim Williams

3 stalks rhubarb: Alex Swanston, Ian Archibald, Neil Dumbleton

any other fruit or veg: Al Rae, Ian Archibald, Brenda Ritchie

collection of 5 vegetables: Jim Williams, John R Smith, G Harrison

Garden News Top Vase: Andy Banks

Decorative section

arrangement in a wine glass: Aileen Banks, Fiona Meikle

arrangement in a teapot: Aileen Banks, Neil Dumbleton

arrangement using foliage , berries and seeds: Aileen Banks

jug of herbs: Aileen Banks, Lizzie Debechi, Brenda Ritchie

Novice

Single bloom in a bean tin:Neil Dumbleton

Cookery

3 treacle scones: Lizzie Debechi, Laura Walker, Mary Ramsay

3 potato scones: Laura Walker, Lizzie Debechi, Neil Dumbleton

plain gingerbread: Lizzie Debechi, Mary Ramsay, Domnique Schroder

Selkirk bannock: Lizzie Debechi, Mary Ramsay, G Smith

fatless sponge: Mary Ramsay, Aileen Banks, Domnique Schroder

3 petticoat tails: Michael Black, Laura Walker, Mary Ramsay

3 pieces traybake: Laura Walker, G Waugh, Mary Ramsay

wedge of cheesecake: Domnique Schroder, Laura Walker, Mary Ramsay

filo pastry savoury: Laura Walker, Mary Ramsay

jar of jam: Fiona Meikle, Laura Walker, D Richardson

jar of chutney: Lizzie Debechi, Blair Ritchie, Michael Black

jar lemon curd: Aileen Banks, Mary Ramsay, Lizzie Debechi

Victoria sponge (for men only): Neil Dumbleton, D Richardson, Douglas White

Handicrafts

greetings card: Jan Williams, Helen Dumbleton, Linda Miller

decorated flowerpot: Neil Dumbleton, Helen Dumbleton, Fiona Meikle

photo of bird: Aileen Banks, Brenda Ritchie, Domnique Schroder

photo of ‘at work’: G Waugh, Neil Dumbleton, Aileen Banks

painting: Julie Wightman, Lizzie Debechi, Charlotte Waugh

drawing: Lizzie Debechi, Aileen Banks, Neil Dumbleton

article, any craft: Linda Miller, Fiona Meikle, Douglas White

Royal Bank Trophy: Domnique Schroder, Laura Walker, Mary Ramsay

Chesterhill Cup: Helen and Neil Dumbleton, M Allan and J Montgomery

Childrens’ Competition