Blooming marvelous Pathhead garden
Pathead’s best looking garden has been chosen after judging took place across the village last weekend.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:00 pm
Pathhead front gardens were judged on Sunday, August 1, by Gladys Hardwick from Dalkeith Horticultural Society.
Pathhead Horticultural Society president Jim Williams said: “Sixteen gardens plus window boxes and containers were inspected, with some excellent entries.”
The winner was William McCormack from 2 Oxenfoord Avenue, Pathhead.
Local people are being reminded that the annual Pathhead Flower Show is scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, August 28, at Pathhead Community Hall.