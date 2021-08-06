Blooming marvelous Pathhead garden

Pathead’s best looking garden has been chosen after judging took place across the village last weekend.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:00 pm
William McCormack in his award winning garden at Oxenfoord Avenue, Pathhead.

Pathhead front gardens were judged on Sunday, August 1, by Gladys Hardwick from Dalkeith Horticultural Society.

Pathhead Horticultural Society president Jim Williams said: “Sixteen gardens plus window boxes and containers were inspected, with some excellent entries.”

The winner was William McCormack from 2 Oxenfoord Avenue, Pathhead.

Local people are being reminded that the annual Pathhead Flower Show is scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, August 28, at Pathhead Community Hall.