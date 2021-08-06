Blooming marvelous Pathhead garden

William McCormack in his award winning garden at Oxenfoord Avenue, Pathhead.

Pathhead front gardens were judged on Sunday, August 1, by Gladys Hardwick from Dalkeith Horticultural Society.

Pathhead Horticultural Society president Jim Williams said: “Sixteen gardens plus window boxes and containers were inspected, with some excellent entries.”

The winner was William McCormack from 2 Oxenfoord Avenue, Pathhead.