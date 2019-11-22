Bonnyrigg biker wins photo comp

A Bonnyrigg cyclist has won a national photography competition, beating more than 200 other entries from across the UK, with their picture taken in the Scottish Borders.

The competition, run by bike retailer, Evans Cycles, asked UK cyclists to share images from their secret mountain bike routes, including amazing views, wonderful wildlife and fantastic terrain, to help the brand build a genuine guide to the very best unknown routes and trails in the country.

The judging panel chose Elizabeth Barker from Bonnyrigg’s image as the winning entry with her stunning picture during a bike ride in the Meldon Hills, nestled in the Scottish Borders.

In return for submitting her winning photographic entry Elizabeth was rewarded with mountain biking kit worth more than £800, including biking shoes, a helmet, navigation kit and clothes.

Commenting on her victory, Elizabeth said: “This photo, which was taken between Romannobridge and Eddleston, was during a 100K Borders ride. It was very foggy and chilly at ground level, but once you got above the clouds the sun was out and made the amazing views even better!

“I absolutely love mountain biking as it reminds me of my childhood, so I’m really pleased to have won this competition.

“Mountain biking provides a great opportunity to get outside, see new places and meet new people, not to mention the exercise; I plan to tackle some of Evans Cycles’ hidden routes in the near future!”