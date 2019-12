As part of a recent promotional campaign Harbro Dalkeith ran a prize draw giving customers the chance to win free pet food for a whole year.

The lucky winner was Cally the Border Collie from Bonnyrigg, who came instore to collect her first bag of food with some of her humans, Kirsty and Ailie Sievwright.

Mum Arlene was delighted with the win: “We were so happy to have won this competition at Harbro Dalkeith – we are regular customers at the store and love the range of dog products they have.”