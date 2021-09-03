Bonnyrigg man is marching for Prostate Cancer UK this month

David Trotter (67) from Bonnyrigg has been out walking for March the Month.

This September, David ‘Delboy’ Trotter (67) has been increasing his daily step count as he takes on Prostate Cancer UK’s virtual fundraising challenge, March the Month, to raise money for the leading men’s health charity.

David Trotter aims to walk 11,000 steps a day to represent more than 11,000 dads, grandads, sons, brothers and mates who die from prostate cancer every year in the UK.

David was inspired to take part in March the Month after witnessing the job done by doctors and staff during a successful removal of cancer of a family member and is hoping to raise £500 to help beat prostate cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

He will be joining an intrepid team of fundraisers who have so far raised an incredible £7 million through the charity’s series of virtual events, that also includes running and cycling.

The money raised by David and everyone else taking part will fund vital research into life-saving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families affected by the disease.

He said: “I have decided to take on March the Month for Prostate Cancer UK because I’m really looking forward to challenging myself this September, and I’m delighted to be raising awareness and funds to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.”

Nicola Tallett, director of f undraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK and thankfully the support of David Trotter, and everyone else taking part in March the Month, will help us continue funding life-saving research and support services for men affected by the disease.

“Those pounding pavements by taking on March the Month, including David have well and truly shown how friends, families and communities can work together locally and across the UK to help save lives.

“We thank David Trotter for going that extra mile and joining the fight to help beat prostate cancer.”