Bonnyrigg man nears end of charity challenge
Bonnyrigg man David Trotter is nearing the end of his March the Month walking challenge, having walked 143 miles, and is closing in on his £500 target.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:00 pm
Having nearly completed his Prostate Cancer UK challenge, an exhausted David said: “I’m looking to exceed my target and donations close on October 2. The fund UK wide for this deserved cause has just passed £250,000.
“My Just Giving page is ‘Delboy Trotter's March the month challenge’ at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/delboy-trotters-march-the-month-challenge.
“Any donations would be very much appreciated by the charity, and a man with a somewhat sore body!”