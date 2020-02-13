Bonnyrigg producer Paul’s new short film

An up and coming film producer from Bonnyrigg is in the middle of yet another short film production.

The producer of Traumatic, Paul Davidson of PD Creative wants to use the production to make people think about their relationships, and search for solutions to restore and protect them.

The main theme of the film is vulnerability; when a couple visits a country home for a weekend getaway, they become stalked from the shadows by an unknown entity drawn to their dysfunctional relationship.

As producer on short films including Define Normal, Rosemary’s Granddaughter and Migration he has shown a unique level of experience in the short film genre.

Staying close to his Bonnyrigg roots, Paul studies Film & TV at the University of Edinburgh and will be using the production in his third year studies.

Paul said: “As a student, there are limited funding channels available. In spite of this, the film is fulfilling its £15,000 budget through crowdfunding and in-kind funding.”

The crowdfunding campaign is at: www.igg.me/at/traumatic/x/20593536.