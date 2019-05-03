Bonnyrigg school marks half a century

Hawthornden Primary School marked its 50th birthday with a special event which saw former pupils and staff take a trip down memory lane.

The Bonnyrigg school was opened on April 23, 1969 by Midlothian County Councillor EG Willis.

Hawthornden Primary School's 50th anniversary.

Last Friday the school opened its doors to the public with old trophies and memorabilia on display, as well as performances by pupils, and a videos by pupils and the 25th anniversary video shown.

Jackie Mellon, depute headteacher at Hawthornden Primary School said: “It was really well attended. We had parents and former pupils as well as staff. It was absolutely fantastic and just lovely to have everyone sharing stories. It was quite emotional.

“A lot of people had big history in the school. For a lot of families it’s a generational thing, with different ages attending the school.

“We have had lots of very positive feedback. I was very pleased with how it went. People brought in memorabilia including old uniforms and artefacts.

Staff associated with Hawthornden Primary at the school's 50th anniversary celebrations.

“All of our children have been doing artwork or writing poems to mark the 50th anniversary. And on the day we had our school choir and dancers performing.

“For our community it was a very big and well attended event. A huge thank you to our community for taking the time to come.

“We are over the moon that the school is 50. We are delighted to mark 50 years, and here’s to the next 50 years.

“There are a lot of new school buildings elsewhere, but we still have the same concrete brick walls. We have had an extension, but we have still got a large playing field.”