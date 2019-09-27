Bonnyrigg waitress with terminal cancer serves up fundraising effort at Loanhead restaurant

A Midlothian waitress is helping raise money for charity after being diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer.

Carole O’Reilly (61) was given the news in May when she worked at the popular Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant Radhuni in Loanhead.

The restaurant is donating £1 to Macmillan Cancer Support from each table and from each takeaway during National Curry Week which runs from October 7-13.

“Great people do wonderful things at Macmillan and it has been there for me,” said Carole, from Bonnyrigg.

“Radhuni is a lovely restaurant and its staff and management have been some of my other saviours. They’re like family. I’ve been encouraged to keep working when I’m able and they accept when I can’t.

“The customers also mean a lot to me and that makes my job worthwhile. While this charity event won’t help me it will help other people with cancer and that makes me proud.”

Radhuni managing partner Habibur Khan added: “Carole is a very popular member of staff who has battled her illness bravely. She is an inspiration to other cancer sufferers and we are pleased to help generate funds for her sake and a marvellous cause.”