Book review: Bonnyrigg author's debut novel invokes the spirit of Trainspotting

A Working Class State of Mind by Colin Burnett is out now, published by Pierpoint Press.

The story revolves around friends Aldo, Dougie and Craig, delivering moments of light and dark, while never straying from a central theme of working class identity and what it means to these thirty-somethings.

I hope that this collection of everyday tales from their world is only the beginning of their story, with this short novel of just over 200 pages leaving me wanting to learn more about these relatable characters.

Written in ‘Embra Scots’, it is difficult to ignore the similarities to Irvine Welsh’s style of writing and in particular his groundbreaking Trainspotting series of books.

Burnett will no doubt be hoping that loveabe psycho Aldo might become the new Begbie, a character burned into the Scottish psyche. With Burnett’s hardman character also striking first and asking questions later.

It is clear that Welsh is clearly a huge influence on Burnett’s work, and the former Lasswade High pupil will now be hoping for a similar career path to the legendary Edinburgh writer.

