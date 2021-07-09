Boost for Rosslyn Chapel through new VisitScotland campaign

Rosslyn Chapel.

The ‘Now is Your Time’ campaign is aimed at inspiring people across the UK to take a much-needed break with a day out, a city break or a longer holiday.

The Chapel features in the ‘days out’ video, along with Loch Lomond, The Tall Ship, Glasgow, Stirling, Dunbar Harbour and Kingsbarns Beach.

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “It’s great to see the Chapel featuring so prominently in this new campaign from VisitScotland and we hope that it will encourage more people to come and visit. With our visitor capacity reduced for distancing, it’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a visit without the usual summer numbers."

The campaign will cover five themes starting with days out before moving to short stays, city breaks, family gatherings and escape and connect experiences to benefit physical and mental wellbeing.

Using a combination of paid media and digital activity including online videos and social media, the initiative will not only inspire visitors but also educate them on how to enjoy the country responsibly and respectfully.

It is hoped the campaign will encourage Scots to rediscover their own country, supporting local businesses and the recovery of tourism in a safe and responsible way.