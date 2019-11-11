Borthwick Castle sous-chef wins national contest

Borthwick Castle sous-chef Craig Gibb has been named Scotch Lamb Surf’n’Turf Chef of the Year, seeing off competition from across the country.

His winning dish of saddle of lamb with lamb sweetbreads, crispy oysters, cucumber and lamb jus was complimented by the judges for “excellent use of two of Scotland’s most prized ingredients - Scotch lamb and Scottish seafood.”

The award was announced during the Scottish Chefs Conference held at Edinburgh International Conference Centre last week. As a joint initiative between Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) Scotch Beef Club and Seafood Scotland, the panel of judges were looking for “the chef who shared the most exciting, inventive and delicious combination of land and sea”.

Claire Higgs, communications and events manager at QMS, said: “The annual Scotch Lamb Surf ‘n’ Turf competition presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase two of Scotland’s most prized ingredients.

“The Scotch Lamb PGI reared in the beautiful Scottish countryside and abundance of fresh seafood from Scottish seas presented the chance to create countless dishes celebrating the amazing produce our country has to offer.

“Each of the finalist’s recipes brought something completely different to the table so the judges definitely had their work cut out for crowning the winner.”

Clare Dean, trade marketing manager for Seafood Scotland commented: “The chefs each showed an excellent array of skills which complement the fantastic natural flavours of our Scotch Lamb and seafood in each of their dishes.

“We were delighted to be once again involved in this competition, giving a flavour of just some of the talented chefs we are lucky to have here in Scotland who understand how to make the most of the fantastic produce coming from our land and seas.”

Johanne Falconer, general manager of Borthwick Castle said: “We are immensely proud that Craig’s hard work, dedication and talent has been recognised at a national level.

“We believe we have one of the finest culinary teams in the country who continue to drive forward our reputation as Scotland’s leading private hire venue and we place their development at the heart of everything we do.

“Craig’s win comes just a month after our Head Chef, Derek Johnstone was awarded Runner Up in the Craft Guild of Chef’s National Chef of the Year Awards, the UK’s most prestigious and respected culinary content.”