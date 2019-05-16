Bursary scheme boost for Midlothian groups

A diverse range of good causes and organisations carrying out important community work in Midlothian will receive a share of £10,000.

Now in its second year in Midlothian, CALA’s Community Bursary aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects within the communities in which CALA builds.

A total of 13 local projects and initiatives were selected to receive a share of the fund from 83 applications. They are: Action on Hearing Loss; Cousland Village Hall Association; Loanhead Housebound Group; Beeslack Baby & Toddler Group; Play Therapy Base; SiMBA; Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project; Bright Sparks Play Groups; Newbattle Beekeepers Association; Gorebridge Gala Day; Pit Pony Productions; Roslin Men’s Shed; Esk Valley Trust.

Lyndsey Ritchie, youth work co-ordinator at the Mayfield and Easthouses Y2K, which was awarded £1,000, said: “We work with young people between the ages of 11 and 18 living in Mayfield and the surrounding communities.

“The young people come from all backgrounds and have the opportunity to access our evening drop-in service two nights per week where they take part in a range of activities or simply hang out with friends. Through our various services we also provide 1:1 and group work support within the local high schools as well as at Y2K.

“Building confidence, developing life skills and supporting young people to realise their potential is key to the vision and values of our project. All young people who access our services do so on a voluntary basis and this is why so many of them engage with us.

“This funding will enable us to offer local young people access to a diverse range of activities over the summer holidays, providing free lunches without stigma to young people who will simply be dropping into the project to engage with their peers and enjoy their leisure time.”

Derek Clark, Action on Hearing Loss Scotland project officer for East of Scotland, said: “Thank you very much to CALA for their donation of £250. Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Hearing Forces service works with 16 partners across the country to support older veterans aged 65 and over who have hearing loss.

“CALA’s contribution will be used for assistive technology such as television listeners, amplified telephones and flashing doorbells – equipment that helps people maintain their independence.

“The CALA Bursary is important as assistive technology makes it easier for people with hearing loss to better interact with family and friends.”

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to local communities through an active programme of charity donations, community support and sponsorship, and the Community Bursary scheme gives us the chance to find out exactly what support is needed locally.

“The response to the scheme has been overwhelming, and we’ve been delighted to hear from so many local charities, schools, community projects and good causes in Midlothian about the fantastic work that is being done.

“This is the second year we have launched the CALA Community Bursary in Midlothian and we’re looking forward to working with each of our selected charities over the coming months and seeing how each of them use the funds to make a real difference in the work they do.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply to the CALA Community Bursary, and congratulate each of them on the valuable work they are doing within the local community.”