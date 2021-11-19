Busy time at Midlothian job centres

Dalkeith Job Centre.

With the furlough scheme ending and the jobs market getting fully up and running again, paired with the onset of Christmas seasonal work, staff at local job centres have been busy.

Cath Davidson, DWP partnership manager for Mid and East Lothian, said: “This is very much a job seekers market with employers increasing pay rates to recruit and retain the right staff.

"Taking on a Christmas role even if temporary, is a great way for job seekers to build key skills and confidence, with the current high demand for staff the retention of temporary roles passed January is highly possible.

“Christmas vacancies may offer a great opportunity and an exciting new career for anyone willing to take.”

As well as the expected busy period ahead, Cath has been happy with the past month.

She said: "Our job centres have had another successful month getting people into work with our off-flow into employment consistently between 15-17 per cent. This is higher than the 13.38 per cent National performance and the 13.68 per cent UK figure.