CALA Community Bursary boost for Midlothian causes

Midlothian - Women's Aid - (L-R) Gillian, Julie, Alison, Jasmine, Nancy.

The local organisations to receive part of the CALA Community Bursary are: Women’s Aid, Bonnyrigg Playgroup, Angling Association, Penicuik Community Sports and Leisure Foundation, and Roslin Food Community.

Craig Lynes, managing director at CALA Homes (East), said: “The last 12 months have been particularly hard for the charity and volunteering sectors, with many seeing reduced funding at a time when local communities need their services most.

“We know that this year’s Bursary will mean a great deal to the charities selected and we can’t wait to follow their progress and see how the donations will make a real difference to local people.”

He added: “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply to the CALA Community Bursary this year and congratulate each and every one of them on the fantastic work they are doing within their communities.”