Call for Midlothian centre of excellence

Midlothian Council has submitted a bid to the Scottish Government for part of a £1 billion investment in improving the school estate.

The money would be used to replace Beeslack Community High School with a new Centre of Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning. The school would be situated on the A701 corridor, adjacent to Roslin.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Jim Muirhead (Lab)said: “This is a hugely exciting project, which we are working on with the University of Edinburgh.

“Our first Centre of Excellence, which specialises in digital industries, has been open at Newbattle now for the best part of a year. It is already garnering acclaim so we can build on our experience of successfully delivering that project.

“Fingers crossed, therefore, that this latest bid is successful.”

The Scottish Government is planning to invest £1bn, amounting to £40m year for 25 years. It is proposed that the funding for each project will be 50 per cent of the capital cost and it will be dependent on the council finding match funding

Cllr Muirhead said the identified site will provide the best possible location for a learning campus which will draw together the growing communities of Loanhead, Bilston, Roslin and Auchendinny.