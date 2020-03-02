Can you help Dalkeith man find missing hearing aids?

A Dalkeith man who lost his valuable hearing aids in Dalkeith town centre is appealing for the public’s help to find them.

Christopher Hampton lost his hearing aids on the afternoon of Saturday, February 22. He said: “It was most probably in the vicinity of Jarnac Court.

“Their replacement value is over £1750 each. They were contained in a blue plastic holder with a zip.

“A substantial reward of £100 is offered for information leading to their eventual recovery.”

Anyone able to assist Mr Hampton should initially contact the police, to whom the lost hearing aids have already been reported.