Caravans parked on Mayfield street anger locals

Two caravans parked on Westhouses Road, Mayfield.

Residents have complained to Midlothian Council and the police regarding this ongoing situation, with caravans appearing at Westhouses Road.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, told the Advertiser that several local residents have reported the issue.

She said: “We have to look at this eyesore every day, no one at the council will address this issue, they just keep saying they will look into it.

"There were three caravans, then two, now three again. They have been there for about two or three weeks.

"We had this issue last summer and the council said they will look into it but they never do.

"I’m not putting up with it again this year. They were here for months last year.

"They are there until they are sold. Maybe a couple of them disappear suddenly, and them more appear. So I think they are being sold online.

"I believe they are allowed to be there as long as they are lit at night and occupied, which they are not.

"My neighbours have spoken to the police who said to speak to the council, but we are just going back and forward between the two.

"There is a car park up the road, if they parked there I wouldn’t have an issue with it.