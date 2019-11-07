Career could STEM from Midlothian Campus event

More than 70 schoolchildren have been learning about the benefits of a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) at Edinburgh College’s Midlothian campus.

At the college’s first SmartSTEMs event, supported by EDF Energy, pupils heard from former Midlothian Campus student Lewis Martin, who completed his engineering maintenance apprenticeship through EDF Energy before going to work at Torness Power Station.

The pupils also had the chance to take part in workshops on a range of subjects including tower building with earthquake testing and to speak to a range of science, engineering and tech businesses about the jobs they could do in the future.

Robert Gunn, Torness power station’s director said: “EDF Energy hopes that by capturing their imaginations at events like this one more children will be inspired to study STEM subjects at school.

“Jobs in science, technology, engineering and maths are expected to grow at double the rate of other occupations but its projected that there won’t be enough graduates and apprentices to fill the roles. We are delighted to be working with SmartSTEMs and Edinburgh College to try and change that.”

Stuart Macdonald, founder of SmartSTEMs said: We are delighted to pull together many wonderful industry partners and scores of generous volunteers to deliver this great event for these young boys and girls.

“We are proud to be playing our part in making Scotland a great place to discover and pursue STEM careers.”

Lynsey Kemp, electrical engineering curriculum leader at Edinburgh College, said: It was fantastic to host this SmartSTEMs event in partnership with EDF Energy at our Midlothian Campus.

“It is crucial to showcase the diverse nature of the career possibilities that come through studying STEM subjects at school, college, university or through work-based learning.

“As a college, we are committed to playing a key role in providing industry with the skilled workforce it needs now and in the future, through our wide range of courses and apprenticeships.”