Celebrate Midlothian’s diversity

Celebrate the contribution that different groups make to their communities by getting involved with Equal Midlothian Week (March 2-8).

The purpose of the council-run Equal Midlothian Week is to raise awareness of equality issues and to promote a more equal Midlothian.

A range of organisations working on equalities issues will be holding events during the week to highlight the work they do to create a fairer, more inclusive Midlothian. This includes sessions about disability, Islamophobia, mental health, kinship care and LGBT issues.

A talk titled ‘Don’t panic, but I’m Islamic!’ is being held on Monday between 2-3pm at the Dalkeith Art Centre. This aims to explain how Muslims are really not that different from anybody else.

On Thursday, People First Scotland and Midlothian People’s Equality Group are holding a session on ‘Misconceptions about Learning Disability’. There will be a discussion on common misconceptions faced by people with learning difficulties. This takes place 4pm - 5.30pm at Dalkeith Welfare Hall, 24-26 St Andrew Street.

Some of the events during the week will be drop in events and others are bookable. Go to www.midlothian.gov.uk/equal-midlothian for details of all the events being held.

The week culminates with the Midlothian Mela event in the Gorebridge Beacon on the Saturday. This annual event features music, dance, artistic performances, workshops and food. There will also be activities for adults and children. Head along to this family friendly event and celebrate the work people do on equalities in Midlothian.

Midlothian’s Equalities Champion Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP) said: “I would encourage Midlothian residents to come along to some of the events we are organising to find out more about equalities work in Midlothian.

“The events offer an opportunity to meet new people and learn new things. The annual Mela event on the Saturday is suitable for families and brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to socialise, pick up useful information and to be entertained.”

Equal Midlothian Week in Midlothian is supported by the Midlothian People’s Equality Group and Health in Mind.