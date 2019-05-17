Century old sign back on display in Newtongrange

The prominent ‘Edinburgh’ sign in Newtongrange has been lovingly restored and reinstated after the lettering was stolen from it last month.

Local man Ron Campbell, who was involved in the 100-year-old sign’s original restoration in 2013, spent three weeks sourcing materials and restoring the sign situated at the ‘white gates’ in the village.

The work carried out by Ron Campbell to restore the 'Edinburgh' sign in Newtongrange.

Ron explained more about the restoration process he carried out on the historic sign.

He said: “It took quite a while. On and off it took me about three weeks in all. It was a case of waiting about a lot of the time.

“I had to go to Fife to buy the wood. Then cut the letters, cut them out and then paint it.

“I had to leave 16 hours between coats of paint.

“I have tried to get it as near the original as before. But it’s wood this time. It was metal before.

“It’s now back up and looking good. I don’t think it looks too different to what it was.

“I have replicated the same style of letters as best I could.”

Ron, like the local community, is still disappointed that thieves took the lettering.

He added: “They must have taken them for the metal. The letters were unscrewed and taken away.

“So I have replaced the letters in wood this time and glued them on.

“It’s still a mystery where the original metal letters have gone.”

The restoration costs of more than £200 were supplied by Newtongrange Community Council and Newtongrange Community First.

The community stalwart was delighted with the backing he received to restore the sign.

Ron said: “I’m grateful to the community council for commissioning it and Newtongrange Community First have said they will put something towards the costs also.

“I was quite happy to spend the time to do it and those two local groups were very good to cover the costs.

“The sign is now back up for the village. It’s one of those little things that’s part of the village’s heritage.

“It has been there forever. It seems ridiculous that someone would take it away.”