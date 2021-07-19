Charity horse drive passes through Cousland

A charity horse drive passed through Midlothian at the weekend, after stopping off at Cousland Park for a well earned overnight break.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:05 am
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:07 am
The charity horse drive pictured in Cousland on Saturday. Photo by Dan Clipsom.
Jamie Alcock is currently taking on the eight week Shire Horse Challenge, heading from Gloucestershire up to Morayshire, which began in June.

He has so far raised £26,000 and is targeting £30,000 for Police Care UK and The Fire Fighters Charity, in memory of his brother PC John Alcock, who was involved in a road traffic collision in 2003 and passed away in 2017 after spending 14 years in a coma.

Donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=shirehorses&pageUrl=1.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

