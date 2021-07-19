Charity horse drive passes through Cousland

Jamie Alcock is currently taking on the eight week Shire Horse Challenge, heading from Gloucestershire up to Morayshire, which began in June.

He has so far raised £26,000 and is targeting £30,000 for Police Care UK and The Fire Fighters Charity, in memory of his brother PC John Alcock, who was involved in a road traffic collision in 2003 and passed away in 2017 after spending 14 years in a coma.