Charity horse drive passes through Cousland
A charity horse drive passed through Midlothian at the weekend, after stopping off at Cousland Park for a well earned overnight break.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:05 am
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:07 am
Jamie Alcock is currently taking on the eight week Shire Horse Challenge, heading from Gloucestershire up to Morayshire, which began in June.
He has so far raised £26,000 and is targeting £30,000 for Police Care UK and The Fire Fighters Charity, in memory of his brother PC John Alcock, who was involved in a road traffic collision in 2003 and passed away in 2017 after spending 14 years in a coma.
Donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=shirehorses&pageUrl=1.