Charity’s recruitment morning at Lasswade Centre

Social care charity ELCAP is seeking to grow its team of support practitioners by holding a recruitment morning at The Lasswade Centre on Friday (August 23).

The event,to be held from 9.30am-12pm, aims to recruit staff who can improve the lives of people in Midlothian who are affected by learning disabilities or mental health problems.

Looking ahead to the event, ELCAP chief executive Paul White, said: “We pride ourselves on enabling individuals to live better, more independent lives, within our community.

“To help us make a difference to more people in Midlothian, we want caring people who share our values to join our organisation.”

Support Practitioners assist people with all aspects of daily living, helping them to do the things that matter to them and help them to achieve their full potential.

Potential candidates attending the recruitment morning can complete a short application form and be interviewed on the day.