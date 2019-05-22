Charity tattoos in Mayfield help tackle suicide

A tattoo studio in Mayfield gave more than 100 people a mental health symbol tattoo, raising £1,200 for suicide prevention charity Chris’s House.

Angela Morrison organised the event at Pure Ink Tattoo Studio on May 13, the first day of mental health awareness week, after hearing about a similar suicide awareness fundraiser at a Glasgow tattoo studio.

She said: “When I was registering for the Walk of Hope Midlothian I mentioned the event to the walk’s organiser Liz Barr. As Liz was really busy with the walk my husband and I thought we’d organise the tattoo event in Midlothian.

“My husband spoke to the guys at Pure Ink in Mayfield, who were on board straight away and very kindly offered their services to tattoo anyone for £15. With the majority of this money going to Chris’s House, and the rest covering equipment expenses.

“Cookie and Gaz from Pure Ink even came up with five different designs for people to choose from which all incorporated a semicolon – the symbol for suicide awareness.

“I set up a Facebook event and we soon had over 90 people saying they were coming.

“From 10am until 11pm (it was originally supposed to end at 6pm) the shop was open, and Cookie and Gaz tattooed over 100 people.

“The response was amazing, the people where amazing and the stories shared about how people and their families where impacted by mental health and suicide where both heartbreaking and inspiring.

“A massive thank you to Gaz, Cookie and everyone else involved in the day. And to all that got their tattoos. Thank you so much. You should be very proud of yourselves.”