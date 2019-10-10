Children protest in Dalkeith over noise device

Ten-year-old Dalkeith boy James Strachan has been campaigning against the use of Mosquito noise devices.

James (10) organised a protest outside the Spar in Woodburn last month because it uses the ‘Mosquito’ device, which is targeted at children to stop antisocial behaviour, emitting sound at a high frequency. He said: “I am trying to stop noise devices that hurt children’s ears as I think it should be illegal. It takes away your right to be safe and not be hurt. I’m campaigning against this because it’s wrong.”

James was joined on his protest by Natasha Burns (11), Craig MacAndrew (10) and Charlie Strachan (7).

Brian Straiton, operations director for CJ Lang and Son, said: “We are unaware of any protests outside our store at Dalkeith or recent complaints recently in relation to the mosquito device. It was installed a number a years ago due to the high volume of incidents involving youths in and outside the store including the assault of staff and customers. We have a duty of care to protect our staff in the workplace and also ensure the safety of our customers.

“The device is only used when our staff feel threatened, and we log and monitor its use in line with reported incidents. Our security manager liaises closely with the police and while the situation has improved over the past few months We will continue to review the use of the device.”