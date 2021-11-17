Christmas comes early for Midlothian causes thanks to Co-op fund

Food Facts Friends provide food to those in food poverty.

This takes the total amount awarded across the local area since the Local Community Fund began in 2016 to £110,188.

The latest money will be shared by six local causes, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

Bright Sparks Playgroup received £2,147 to improve their playground to make it a “more exciting, safe and secure place for children to play and interact with others”. And £2,370 will go to the 21st Midlothian Scout Group, for a camping trip with no digital presence. The group will learn new skills such as abseiling, orienteering and team-building exercises.

Food Facts Friends, who were given £2,222, said: “We aim to provide food to those in food poverty, including families and individuals that are out of work, seeking work, furloughed, awaiting universal credit or in financial distress.”

Picking up £2,315, Newtongrange Girls' Brigade said: “We would like to upgrade our recreational equipment to enhance the girls' physical experiences and allow the organisation to purchase modern equipment.”

Midspace got £2,339. The group said: “Our aim is to bring people together and promote positive mental health for all. To do this, we'd like to move our online resource Midspace to real life for two events next year.”

Newtongrange Community 1st, who received £3,227, said: “We would like to provide a programme of activities and events which will encourage people to come together and get involved in village life, meet new friends and support each other.”

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause. Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet.