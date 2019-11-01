Christmas is all wrapped up at Dalkeith Country Park

Visitors to Dalkeith Country Park and Restoration Yard are in for a treat this Christmas with more special festive events and activities than ever before to excite and entertain the whole family.

From the enchanting new after-dark adventure ‘Spectacle of Light’, to HOBO cinema screenings of our all-time Christmas favourites, the arrival of Santa and his grotto, wreath and decoration-making workshops, Santa’s Fun & Elf Run, as well as ‘away from the hordes’ Christmas shopping and dining, the festive season at Dalkeith Country Park promises to be a truly unforgettable experience for everyone.

Stephen Begg, events manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Christmas is the most magical time of year at Dalkeith Country Park and Restoration Yard and we’ve created a festive programme full of activities for all ages.

“We’ve worked hard to create a veritable winter wonderland where friends and families can take advantage of our fantastic line-up of events and activities throughout the whole of the festive season.”

The park’s line-up of special Christmas events and activities includes:

Spectacle of Light

A visual, after-dark extravaganza for the whole family to enjoy, Spectacle of Light will be running from December 7 – anuary 5 and is designed to be enjoyed with family and friends exploring the night-time wonder of adventure park Fort Douglas all lit up under the stars.

HOBO Cinema

After their debut at Dalkeith Country Park in 2018, Rogue Village’s Hobo Cinema is returning again this year from December 20-24. Screening a smorgasboard of Christmas classics from family favourites such as Elf and Home Alone to Hollywood heart-warmers including Love Actually and It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Arrival of Santa and his Grotto

Santa and his elves will be coming to Dalkeith Country Park to give your kids an unforgettably magical experience this Christmas. Arriving in his sleigh on November 30, he will be welcoming children into his grotto until December 23 and will make sure every child he meets gets plenty of time so they can tell him their dearest wish, get a free photo opportunity and receive a proper under-the-tree worthy gift. As part of the package, you’ll also get free entry into Fort Douglas on the same day.

Santa’s Fun & Elf Run

The park’s festive Santa fun run through the woodlands of Dalkeith Country Park on December 15 is the perfect way to stave off those inevitable Christmas calories whilst doing your bit for charity. Join hundreds of other Santas on this jovial jog along a 5km route.

Christmas craft workshops

Adults and little ones alike can get their creative juices flowing with a variety of festive Christmas workshops throughout November and December, including a fun, hands-on workshop where kids of all ages can paint and glitter clay decorations and walk away with two unique pieces of keep-forever festive art. Adult workshops comprise a ‘How to dress your table and create a centrepiece’ with Edinburgh florist Narcissus as well as wreath making and table centrepiece sessions.

‘Away from the hordes’ Christmas shopping and dining at Restoration Yard

Shop for Christmas decorations at Restoration Yard store, where there are rustic and refined pieces to perfectly complement your tree. You can even ‘tick off’ buying your Christmas tree.

For more information, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk