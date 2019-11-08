Christmas time at Newbattle

Newbattle Abbey College is preparing to get into the Christmas spirit early by opening its doors to welcome the local community.

There will be an array of Christmas stalls at the college’s Christmas at Newbattle celebration on November 23 (11am-4pm), selling a wide variety of gifts, including pottery, jewellery, artwork, wooden crafts and more, many of which are handcrafted by local individuals.

In addition to this, there will be face painting and bee computer games for children, Christmas music, songs and poetry.

There will also be an opportunity to bring along your instrument to take part in a traditional music session. And of course, Santa will make a guest appearance.

Principal Marian Docherty said: “Christmas at Newbattle is a wonderful community event and we are very much looking forward to hosting this year’s celebration in partnership with many local businesses and organisations.

“It is one of the first festive events in Midlothian’s calendar with poetry, Christmas readings, woodland walks and Gaelic singing, and will appeal to people of all ages.

“We’d like to invite everyone to come along and enjoy it with us.”

Also on offer to purchase on the day will be home-baking, soup and mulled wine.

Entry costs £3 per adult and children go free. Tickets are available from the college’s reception or on the day.

Disabled access and free parking are available.

For any enquiries call the college on 0131 663 1921.