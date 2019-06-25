College courses now recruiting

Newbattle Abbey College, one of Scotland’s smallest colleges, is recruiting for courses starting in September 2019.

The Midlothian college offers a range of programmes to adults and to young people at points of transition, set within an historic 16th century building and 125 acres of ancient woodland. The college was gifted by the 11th Marquis of Lothian in 1937 to be used as Scotland’s first adult residential college. The college remains the only adult residential college in Scotland.

Newbattle Abbey College principal Marian Docherty said: “Through our focus on continuous improvement, we are confident that we achieve our aim to be Scotland’s life–changing college. We offer access to higher education courses, in arts and social sciences, Celtic studies and primary education.

“These courses give adults the opportunity to return to learning and progress to higher education. The majority of our students have few or no qualifications and many have had disrupted lives and poor experiences of formal education. Newbattle offers them a vital second chance to improve their own lives and often those of their families.”

Call 0131 663 1921, email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or go to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk.