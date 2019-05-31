Community fund now open

The Co-op, which has supported 36 Midlothian causes over the past two years, is targeting its funding more specifically, as the next Local Community Fund applications open.

Over the past year the Co-op has been talking to its members and people across the UK to find out what matters most to them, and what could be improved in their local community. This has resulted in the Co-op developing a Community Wellbeing Index.The Co-op is looking to support organisations that make a difference in their local communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing.

Groups looking to deliver projects in these areas are being urged to apply to the scheme, which paid out an average of almost £5,000 to 4,000 causes last year.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “Through working with communities across the UK to understand what matters most to their collective wellbeing, we’ve developed our Community Wellbeing Index. This, along with the views of more than 10,000 Co-op members, has led us to focus on three key areas that make the greatest difference to communities.”

For more information about applying, visit coop.co.uk/causes. Applications close on June 16.