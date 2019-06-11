Community Link returns to Loanhead

The newly-refurbished and extended Link community centre in Loanhead held a grand opening day on Sunday, attended by hundreds of locals.

The renovation works were carried out at the centre, run by the Loanhead After School Club (LASC), thanks to £107,000 of funding from Garfield Western. The works at the former Kabin included new flooring, new kitchens and refurbished toilets.

The Link Loanhead new extension grand opening, Irene Hogg CEO MBE and Marty from Forth 1 with a performer

On Sunday, locals enjoyed taster sessions from groups that use the Link, dance performances, food from the Radhuni and music from McTaggarts Band.

LASC CEO Irene Hogg said:“What an amazing day. There must have been 700/800 people here. I’m delighted. It just went so well. The taster sessions went very well. It was a brilliant success.

“The extension will allow more people to come in and use the facility. It’s a much bigger area now. And we have got a lovely quiet outdoor area at the back for groups to use.”

Irene feels the centre is back at the heart of Loanhead.

The Link Loanhead new extension grand opening, Irene Hogg CEO MBE with Kathleen and Ian barrenger who volunteer at the diner club

She said: “I think we are now the hub for the community. I think we have now got the trust back from the community. Now we are getting the word out and people are seeing what we are doing, it makes a difference.

“It’s very multi-generational and that to me is the secret. We are able to involve everyone, that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s getting that spirit back into Loanhead. The Link is not just for young families, it’s for everyone. The place looks fantastic. And we have got some excellent staff that really make the place work.”

