Compensation scheme available for customers of Eskbank financial firm

The FSCS declared 12 firms in default in August and September 2021.

This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. It also protects pensions, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, and debt management.

Thomson Brown Financial Management Ltd, trading as Audley Asset Management, based at Annfield House, 1 Eskbank Toll, was one of 12 financial firms declared in default in August and September.

Sarah Marin, chief customer officer at FSCS, said: "FSCS is here to contribute to financial stability in the UK. FSCS protection increases consumer confidence when buying financial products and services, and our compensation helps put customers back on track should financial firms fail.

"Compensation may be available if people have suffered losses due to the failure of a financial services firm.

"We are a free and independent service and customers can claim directly from us."

By claiming directly through FSCS, customers pay no fees and get 100 per cent of the compensation that they are owed.