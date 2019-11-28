Concerns for missing man thought to be in the Pentland Hills

Concerns are growing for a missing man believed to be in the Pentland Hills near Edinburgh. Christopher Silke (43) from Edinburgh, went missing on Wednesday (November 27) and is currently thought to be in a tent somewhere in the Pentland Hills.

Christopher is described as being about 6’2” tall, slim build and has a long brown beard. He is well spoken and likely to be dressed in green. Christopher has his dog with him, a grey terrier called Charlie.

Inspector Keith Forrester from Wester Hailes Police Station said: “The information we have at present indicates that Christopher is somewhere in the Pentland Hills.

“We have resources, including assistance from the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, currently searching in this area.

“I would ask anyone who has recently spoken to or seen Christopher to get in touch with us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 4177 of 27 November 2019. I would also ask that anyone who is contacted by Christopher by phone to get in touch with us.

“Searches are expected to continue throughout the day in order to try and locate Christopher.”