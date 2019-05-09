Council looks at extension to city LEZ

Drivers of older cars risk large fines if they take their vehicles into Edinburgh, under plans revealed by the city council.

The council is looking to ban the most polluting vehicles as an extension of a planned “low emission zone” (LEZ) from the city centre to the entire capital.

Only cars, buses and other vehicles with the cleanest engines would be permitted, to improve air quality.

Details of the initial zone are due to be unveiled by the council this week, including the area of the city centre it will cover, types of vehicles to be restricted and grace periods.

The proportion will increase to cover all buses and other vehicles by the end of 2022. Only the cleanest diesel vehicles, with Euro 6 engines, will be allowed. Petrol cars will require Euro 4 engines, which were introduced in 2005. Generally, diesel cars registered after September 2014 will comply with Euro 6 and petrol cars dating back to January 2005 will meet Euro 4 standards.

Almost every new car sold since September 2015 has been Euro 6 compliant, while 2013 and 2014 models of certain popular vehicles also meet the standards. Euro 4 petrol engines set similar goals for emissions, banning new registrations from January 1, 2006 onwards from producing more than the limit.