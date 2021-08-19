Crown Estate Scotland Launches Whitehill community conversation

The footprint of the Whitehill Estate

The Whitehill Estate is situated south of Roslin and Bonnyrigg and centres around the Rosewell, Rosslynlee and Upper Dalhousie communities. It was purchased by Crown Estate Scotland in 1969 and is widely recognised for its agricultural and mining heritage.

The ‘Whitehill Estate 2030’ conversation aims to glean insights from as many people as possible in the area to help shape Crown Estate Scotland’s strategic vision for the area. There are multiple ways to have a say. The online hub www.whitehillestate2030.com is now live and is home to a virtual village hall, where residents can see online display boards, learn more about the process, speak to the consultation team and share their views

Display boards inspiring residents to look at Whitehill a little differently are available to view at The Steading in Rosewell, where members of the local community can also complete questionnaires and drop their views in the Whitehill Estate 2030 post box.

Whitehill Estate 2030 postcards will be dropping through letterboxes this week, and posters will also appear around Roslin, Roslynlee and Rosewell to inspire residents to get involved in the conversation.

Simon Hodge, chief executive, Crown Estate Scotland, said: ”The launch of the Whitehill Estate 2030 community conversation signals an exciting turning point for Whitehill Estate. Crown Estate Scotland is committed to creating great places and ensuring those closest to them have the opportunity to be involved in shaping their future.

“We want to see Whitehill thrive and are looking forward to hearing from those who know it best. We want to create somewhere that will truly enable and enhance lifestyle, community and environment while promoting happiness, health and wellbeing.”

Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian, invited local residents to get involved: “I welcome the opportunity for Crown Estate Scotland to engage with the community and encourage all in Midlothian to submit their views and ideas. I really look forward to the outcome of this initiative.”