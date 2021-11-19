Culture Minister opens new climate change art and science exhibition at the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange

The opening of the Carbon Conflict and Climate Change exhibition at the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange. From left: Victoria Robb, Education Manager, NMMS; Colin Beattie, SNP MSP and Vice Chair of NMMS Board of Trustees; Tracy Shimmield, Executive Director, Lyell Centre at the British Geological Survey and Heriot Watt University; Rt Hon Henry McLeish, Chairman, NMMS Board of Trustees; Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development; Nicole Manley PhD environmental artist and soil hydrologist British Geological Survey; Mhairi Cross, Chief Executive, NMMS.

The Carbon Conflict and Climate Change exhibition, a collaboration between the NMMS and the British Geological Survey (BGS), will run until Spring 2022 .

The exhibition will take viewers on a journey through a series of geoscience themes, showcasing how climate change affects our urban and natural environment focusing on the global transition away from fossil fuels, as a source of energy, towards a future of decarbonisation, connecting local and international cultures through art and science.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth (SNP) , who opened the exhibition, said: “Culture and the arts have a vital role to play in raising awareness about the climate emergency and I’m sure this inspiring exhibition will encourage people to consider how their individual behaviour or actions could change as a result.

“One of the ambitions of our Culture Strategy is for the heritage and culture sectors to lead the conversation when it comes to our response to climate change.

"The way a wide range of partners have come together at the Midlothian Climate Beacon to create a legacy for the future is therefore really impressive.”

The exhibition will feature works by environmental artist and BGS soil hydrogeologist, Nicole Manley, whose work uses a combination of digital collage, clay sculpture, light and sound installation to generate connections between people and environment.

Nicole added: “It’s been extremely rewarding to take part in such an inspirational Scotland-wide collaboration and bring together shared scientific resources and knowledge through art.

“Sharing complex natural processes through an artistic dialogue, such as how the flow of water and the weather constantly transform our surrounding environment, has the ability to connect local and international audiences across different cultures and will help more people to engage intuitively with climate change and COP26, because it matters for our future.”

Mhairi Cross, CEO at NMMS said: “We are delighted to work with BGS and Nicole as part of the Midlothian Climate Beacon project.

"Hosting this exhibition is exciting as it allows us to explore the challenges that climate change presents and to consider solutions on an individual and community level that can bring about positive change.

"Whilst we strive to learn from the past and tell the story of Scotland’s energy journey, NMMS is delighted to be given this platform and opportunity to focus on this challenging subject and important issues that are front and centre in the world right now.