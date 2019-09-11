Daisy among blooming marvellous Midlothian youngsters

Beeslack High School pupil Daisy Mabon won the prize for outstanding achievement at Midlothian’s Young People Awards last Friday.

Daisy won this award for her extensive work with Beeslack Family Disabled Club despite also suffering from her own health problems.

She was among six award winners at the special ceremony held at Penicuik House.

Daisy was recognised for her support of groups working with younger children and for being an excellent role model.

Other winners on the day included Isla Rose McKenzie from Woodburn, who picked up the Local Community prize for her idea to reduce dog fouling in her area using plastic bottles containing bags.

Tilly Bee was named winner in the Sports and Physical Activity category for her dedication and achievements in Gymnastics. Tilly has represented her club and country in competitions.

The Achievement in Learning award went to Chelsey Pinkman for the dedication, hard work, positive attitude and work ethic she has put towards achieving her goals.

Singer Sophie McDonald won the Arts and Culture Award for her commitment and talent in music. She is a member of several extracurricular groups as well as four Midlothian ensembles and the Scottish Youth Choir of Scotland.

The Caring and Volunteering Award winner was Esther Johnston for her support and care of family members.

Each winner and runner up received a prize of a financial donation to be made to a charity of their choice.

The awards event was organised by Midlothian Council and the Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian with support from the Midlothian Youth Platform.

The awards concluded with an afternoon tea which was provided by Saltire Catering. There was also a performance by Sophie McDonald. Midlothian’s Lord Lieutenant, Sir Robert Clerk, said: “Once again, through Midlothian’s Young People Awards, we have been able to highlight some of the wonderful contributions made to our local area by our inspirational young people.

“With a greater number of nominations for the awards this year, our winners and runners-up should feel especially proud of their achievements. I congratulate them and thank them for all they do for Midlothian.”

Midlothian Provost, Councillor Peter Smaill, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and runners up at the Midlothian’s Young People Awards.

“It was heart-warming to see so many local young people recognised for their positive contributions to their communities. They should be very proud of their achievements. These awards are a great way to shine a spotlight on our amazing young people.”