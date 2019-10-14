Dalkeith Arts set for autumn exhibition

The applications are in and artists from in and around Dalkeith are putting the final touches to their arts and craft work they are submitting to the Dalkeith Arts Autumn Exhibition.

The two week exhibition is launched this weekend at the Riccio Gallery, 17 South Street, Dalkeith.

Mary Blair from Dalkeith Arts said: “As always we will have some regular contributors and some people braving public criticism for the first time!

“Good on them, we say, because that’s what Dalkeith Arts is all about. Encouraging everyone whoever you are if you have ever fancied giving your creativity a free rein.

“Talking about creativity, some of us have recently been working with the Midlothian Science Festival on a very small but beautiful formed project.

“We worked with InterSci and ASCUS Art & Science on ‘Art & Science on a Postcard’. This was a networking and hands-on workshop for artists and scientists to exchange knowledge and ideas and to get creative with science.

“Artists were paired with a scientist and the challenge was to ‘distill` a shared idea onto an A6 postcard. Some of the creative results will be on show during our two-week exhibition.

“Our exhibition preview event is on this Friday 6.30pm – 8.30pm – a chance to see the best of the show and meet the artists.”

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, 10am to 4pm, closed Sundays. It runs until November 1.