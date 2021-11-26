Dalkeith bakery makes national awards shortlist

Awards host Carol Smilie with a previous winner. Photo by John Devlin.

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie, although for this ultimate category there is still one final stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’ - to ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to happy customers.

As always, the judges were looking for pie perfection across entrants in 11 categories including Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, and the winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch on January 18, 2022 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld hosted by Carole Smilie.

​​​​​​​"Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field, so it is with great pleasure that we can announce that Pastel Bakery has made it through,” said Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades.