Dalkeith band in tune for public vote

A Dalkeith man’s traditional Scottish dance band has been shortlisted for a national award and he now hopes locals back them in a public vote.

The Ewan Galloway Scottish Dance Band has been nominated for the category Scottish Dance Band of the Year, at this year’s MG Scots Trad Awards. Voting went live on Monday at www.scotstradmusicawards.com and is open until November 24.

Ewan said: “Since June this year a lot of change has happened. I have left my job as a postman with Royal Mail to go professional as a musician full time.

“This is a very large event that is also televised. The winner is selected on the number of votes and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support to get this far.

“We would love to have the public’s vote and to thank them for the support for our Scottish dance band. It is very easy to fill in the voting form online.

“Keeping Scottish dance music alive is a very important aim of our band, its history goes back a long way and we would like to keep it going for even longer. It is energetic, fun and sociable.”

This nomination tops off quite a year for Ewan, who quit his job in June to become a full-time musician.

He said: “This year has seen us perform for the Royal Highland Show, where we played for an eightsome reel which was broadcast live on BBC1 with the Countryfile team dancing and Matt Baker commentating the dance.

“Later that day we helped break a Guinness world record by doing the biggest eightsome reel on an open field at the show.

“In July a new CD was released called a Toast to the Dancers, to say thanks for all the great work the dancers provide for us. This CD is selling very well.

“I was also invited to play for the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society at their yearly summer school in St Andrews. This was a great week where I met many dancers from all over the world and I now look forward to travelling to the Netherlands, Bristol and Belfast to perform for some great dance weekends.”