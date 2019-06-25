Dalkeith Campus school bus decision reversed

Councillors today unanimously passed a motion to reverse the controversial decision to remove school buses for St David’s High and Dalkeith High School pupils.

The removal of free buses for 100 secondary pupils at Dalkeith School Campus sparked anger in Mayfield and Eskbank when it was announced earlier this month.

Pupils who live within three miles of the campus were no longer to receive transport from Midlothian Council when they returned from their summer holidays in August.

The council said this cut would save £46,000 in this financial year and £76,000 annually thereafter.

However, at the morning’s full council meeting that decision was reversed.

Councillor Dianne Alexander (SNP) said: “I’m delighted that this decision passed unanimously, it’s absolutely imperative that we get these things right, and make sure that we listen, and act on concerns.”

Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP) said: “This will be a huge relief for worried parents and pupils, all parties recognised this and also recognised that there are lessons to be learned from the process.”